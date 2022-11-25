Left Menu

NCP mocks Shinde for reportedly meeting astrologer, says his future lies in Fadnavis' hands


  India

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday ridiculed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for reportedly meeting an astrologer and said superstition would not help him as his future lay in the hands of his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde's rebellion in June had brought down the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and he was sworn in as chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has a far higher number of legislators than his faction.

As per reports, Shinde went to meet an astrologer to learn about his future but the fact is his future seems to lie in the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

''This is visible in their behaviour in the past few months since their government was formed. It is evident who is calling the shots,'' Crasto said.

