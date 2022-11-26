Left Menu

Assembly polls: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to address public meetings in South Gujarat today

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is all set for a jampacked poll campaigning in two districts in South Gujarat to find its footfall in the state on Saturday ahead of Assembly elections.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 08:22 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is all set for a jampacked poll campaigning in two districts of South Gujarat on Saturday ahead of state Assembly elections. Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address a huge public meeting in two districts -Olpad in Surat and Dediapada in Narmada today.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's public rally at Olpad in Surat District is scheduled to be held at 3:00 pm and in Narmada district's Dediapada at 4:45 pm. Notably, Congress leader Imram Pratapgadhi will also address one public meeting at Mangrol, and two public meetings at Amreli on Saturday.

Gujarat, which has 182 assembly constituencies, will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8, which coincides with the result date of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

