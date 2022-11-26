Mainpuri bypolls: Shivpal Yadav urges people to vote for SP candidate Dimple Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday held multiple 'Nukkad rallies' and urged people to vote for the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav in the upcoming Mainpuri bypolls. While campaigning, Shivpal urged people to press the 'cycle' symbol in huge numbers on December 5, and make Dimple Yadav victorious by a huge margin.

He also called this an election of 'pride' and called out to the people to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. The Former SP leader asked the public to not get "misguided" by the BJP leaders.

"The people should not get misguided by honey-coated lies. BJP betrays people. In the last six years, the government hasn't made roads and hasn't brought water in canals. The Lekhpal is working at a salary of Rs 5000, the farmer's income hasn't doubled, and corruption is still there. He further gave reference to Former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, and said that he used to work for the people.

"Netaji worked for the people by rising above the barriers of caste and religion. But today, the law and order system is working under pressure. The vehicles of SP workers are being checked, and false cases have been filed against the SP leaders. Shivpal Singh Yadav also urged the public to call back all the voters who are currently residing outside.

Earlier on November 20, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) leader Shivpal Yadav was declared as one of the names in the list of 40-star campaigners released by the party. Also, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen touching the feet of his uncle and leader Shivpal Yadav on a stage while campaigning for the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

The development came at a time when the party was reeling under the differences between the two members, Shivpal and Akhilesh. However, both of them have lately been seen together at family functions. Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is a prestigious seat for the Yadav family and is a Samajwadi Party bastion.

There was speculation that Shivpal Singh Yadav may contest. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party declared Dimple Yadav as its candidate. According to family sources, Shivpal Singh Yadav also supported Dimple Yadav's candidature after which the Samajwadi Party went a step further and included his name in its list of star campaigners.

This is the first time after the split in the Yadav family that Shivpal Singh Yadav not only supported Dimple Yadav's candidature but also came out to campaign for her. Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had drawn apart before the 2017 assembly elections. Shivpal formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party in 2018 after losing the apparent battle to take control of the Samajwadi Party. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party did not get much electoral success.

Voting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election is to be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

