Former Bengal minister Manab Mukherjee dies

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 17:55 IST
Former Bengal minister Manab Mukherjee dies
Former West Bengal minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Manab Mukherjee died here on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, a party release said.

Mukherjee, 67, breathed his last while being taken to a hospital following a heart attack, it said.

He was a minister in the Left Front government from 1996 to 2011, and held various portfolios, including tourism, environment and information technology.

Mukherjee was an MLA from the Beleghata constituency in east Kolkata from 1987 to 2011, the CPI(M) release said.

He is survived by wife and a daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

