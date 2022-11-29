Left Menu

Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 23:19 IST
Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defence systems and called the alliance a "criminal entity".

"If, as (NATO Secretary-General Jens) Stoltenberg hinted, NATO were to supply the Ukrainian fanatics with Patriot systems along with NATO personnel, they would immediately become a legitimate target of our armed forces," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not clear from his message whether he was referring to Patriot systems, Ukrainian forces or NATO personnel becoming a target.

