Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he does not believe Putin will use nuclear weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons.
He made the comment while speaking by video link at the New York Times "DealBook" summit in New York city.
