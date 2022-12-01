Left Menu

Gujarat: BJP's Vansda candidate attacked, probe underway, say police

The Superintendent of Police, Navsari said the BJP candidate was rushed to a hospital and nearly five vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The BJP's Assembly poll candidate from Vansda in Gujarat's Navsari, Piyush Bhai Patel, on Thursday alleged that he was attacked by unidentified persons in Jhari village, a police officer said. The Superintendent of Police, Navsari said the BJP candidate was rushed to a hospital and nearly five vehicles were damaged in the incident.

"Navsari's Vansda BJP candidate Piyush Bhai Patel alleged that he was attacked by unknown persons in Jhari village in the early morning hours of today. Four to five vehicles were also damaged in the incident," the SP said. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Asembly polls concluded at 5pm on Thursday. According to the Election Commission, an estimated 1,24,33,362 male and 1,1,5,42,811 female voters will elect the next government in the western state.

The second phase of polling will be held on December 5 and results will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

