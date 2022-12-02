Left Menu

Malaysia PM Anwar says cabinet line-up to be announced on Friday -report

Malaysia's newly-appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will announce his cabinet line-up on Friday, state news agency Bernama reported. The report did not state what time the announcement would be made.

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-12-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 12:34 IST
Malaysia's newly-appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will announce his cabinet line-up on Friday, state news agency Bernama reported.

The report did not state what time the announcement would be made. Anwar's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the timing. Anwar was sworn in as premier by Malaysia's king last week, after an election that saw no coalition winning a simple majority.

The cabinet announcement comes as Anwar looks to address

rising costs and a slowing economy, and ensure the stability of his coalition government - formed with lawmakers from former ruling alliance Barisan Nasional, as well as smaller parties from Malaysian states on Borneo island. He had earlier indicated he would appoint two deputy prime ministers from those key blocs, and that he would have a smaller cabinet than previous administrations.

Investors have cheered his appointment, hoping Anwar would bring stability after political uncertainty that saw three prime ministers in as many years.

