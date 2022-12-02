MCD polls: BJP announces 'commitment' to regularise street vendors' weekly markets

The BJP on Friday announced its ''commitment'' to regularise weekly markets of street vendors and hawkers, hours before the culmination of campaigning for civic polls.

Addressing a press conference, National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said except the BJP, other parties only focused on street vendors and hawkers but forgot them after the elections.

The eight lakh street vendors and hawkers in Delhi work hard to earn their livelihood, he said.

He said, ''We want to make it clear that we stand with them. It has been their demand to be regularised. Taking cognizance of their demands, we are saying it today with full responsibility that it is their right to be regularised.

''The BJP is committed that street vendors and hawkers are regularised and self-dependent.'' In June 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the PM SVANidhi scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each street vendor in a move aimed to ensure their self dependence.

Bhatia also said there were 11 zones in Delhi where night bazaars would be held. Special mahila (women's) bazaars will also be organised, he said. The BJP spokesperson also assured protection to street vendors from extortion and promised to provide them with other facilities.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said after the announcement of the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojna, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to provide Rs 20,000 to each street vendor.

''Not a single street vendor was given Rs 20,000 by the Kejriwal government,'' he charged.

Elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7. Campaigning for the election ends on Friday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)