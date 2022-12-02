Left Menu

MCD polls: BJP announces 'commitment' to regularise street vendors' weekly markets

The BJP on Friday announced its commitment to regularise weekly markets of street vendors and hawkers, hours before the culmination of campaigning for civic polls.Addressing a press conference, National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said except the BJP, other parties only focused on street vendors and hawkers but forgot them after the elections.The eight lakh street vendors and hawkers in Delhi work hard to earn their livelihood, he said.He said, We want to make it clear that we stand with them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:45 IST
MCD polls: BJP announces 'commitment' to regularise street vendors' weekly markets
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Friday announced its ''commitment'' to regularise weekly markets of street vendors and hawkers, hours before the culmination of campaigning for civic polls.

Addressing a press conference, National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said except the BJP, other parties only focused on street vendors and hawkers but forgot them after the elections.

The eight lakh street vendors and hawkers in Delhi work hard to earn their livelihood, he said.

He said, ''We want to make it clear that we stand with them. It has been their demand to be regularised. Taking cognizance of their demands, we are saying it today with full responsibility that it is their right to be regularised.

''The BJP is committed that street vendors and hawkers are regularised and self-dependent.'' In June 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the PM SVANidhi scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each street vendor in a move aimed to ensure their self dependence.

Bhatia also said there were 11 zones in Delhi where night bazaars would be held. Special mahila (women's) bazaars will also be organised, he said. The BJP spokesperson also assured protection to street vendors from extortion and promised to provide them with other facilities.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said after the announcement of the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojna, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to provide Rs 20,000 to each street vendor.

''Not a single street vendor was given Rs 20,000 by the Kejriwal government,'' he charged.

Elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7. Campaigning for the election ends on Friday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022