Campaign ends for by-poll to Kurhani assembly segment in Bihar

Campaigining ended on Saturday for the Kurhani assembly segment in Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is locked in a straight contest with the BJP, for the first time since it dumped its former ally to join the “Mahagathbandhan”.

The success of JD(U) candidate Manoj Singh Kushwaha, a former MLA, will cement the impression that the chief minister remains an “X factor” in the politics of the state. A loss, on the other hand, may embolden the detractors who have been insisting the JD(U) de facto leader was past his prime.

Seventy-one-year-old Kumar had addressed a rally on the penultimate day of campaigning. The JD(U) is contesting the seat where the by-poll has been necessitated by disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's heir apparent, gave it all to provide the necessary ballast to the latest partner in the multi-party alliance of which his is the largest constituent.

The 33-year- old RJD leader held as many as four rallies of which the last one saw him sharing the stage with his boss for the first time since they joined hands in August. Before leaving for Singapore where his father Lalu Prasad is scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant on Monday, he repeatedly invoked the charismatic appeal of the RJD president to ensure that supporters voted for the ally even when the party was not itself in the fray. The BJP, which had lost power as a result of the upheaval in August, remains off-kilter and it was, perhaps reflected in its campaign on the final day when it roped in those from outside the state and even outside the party.

Chirag Paswan, who now heads a splinter group of the LJP founded by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, held a joint roadshow with Ravi Kishan, a Bhojpur actor turned politician who is the BJP MP from Gorakhpur, the pocket borough of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Paswan's rebellious uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras continues to be a Union minister and the latter was seen campaigning in the constituency earlier this week. It, however, remains to be seen how far the squabbling uncle-nephew duo succeed in ensuring en bloc support, for the BJP, of their core voter base which the late LJP founder had built.

Another key feature of the BJP campaign was roping in of leaders belonging to the Bhumihar community, who are quite influential in Muzaffarpur district under which Kurhani falls and whose indifference had cost the party dearly when a by-poll was held in neighbouring Bochahan a few months ago.

The party is peeved at its former protégé Mukesh Sahani for having fielded a Bhumihar Neelabh Kumar as the candidate of his Vikassheel Insaan Party. A split in votes of those belonging to the caste, traditionally seen as BJP supporters, could harm the prospects of the party's candidate and former MLA Kedar Gupta. Prominent Bhumihar leaders from other parts of the state who had campaigned in Kurhani included Union minister Giriraj Singh and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Thakur. Voting will take place for the constituency on December 5 while the results will be announced on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)