PM Modi lauds Indian Navy on Navy Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it has steadfastly protected our nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times.
India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
''Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history,'' Modi said in a tweet.
''The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times,'' the prime minister said.
