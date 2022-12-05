Left Menu

Lalu conscious, responsive after 'successful' kidney transplant

Wish me good luck, Acharya had tweeted from the hospital, with pictures of herself and her father prior to the surgery.Later, Prasads son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav shared a short video clip of him being taken out of the operation theatre.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:32 IST
Lalu conscious, responsive after 'successful' kidney transplant
  • Country:
  • India

RJD president Lalu Prasad, who underwent a ''successful'' kidney transplant surgery at Singapore on Monday, is conscious and responding, from his hospital bed, to greetings of near and dear ones, family members said. Prasad went under the knife along with daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to her septuagenarian father.

''Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck,” Acharya had tweeted from the hospital, with pictures of herself and her father prior to the surgery.

Later, Prasad’s son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav shared a short video clip of him being taken out of the operation theatre. ''Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU, after a successful kidney transplant. Both our national president and elder sister and donor Rohini Acharya are fine,” he tweeted.

''Sincere thanks to all of you for your prayers and good wishes,” added Yadav, who is by the side of his father along with mother Rabri Devi, an ex-CM, and eldest sister Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Bharti also posted a video of her recuperating father, raising a bandaged arm to wave at the camera, on her Twitter handle.

''It was a moment of big relief for us when we got a chance to meet papa in the ICU. He is waving at supporters in acknowledgement of their wishes and prayers,” she said.

Innumerable supporters in Bihar went into prayer mode earlier in the day, lining up outside temples and Sufi shrines, until Yadav came out with the good news on the micro-blogging site.

Special prayers were offered at the revered Chinnamastika temple in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh for the quick recovery of Prasad.

Political allies like M K Stalin and Hemant Soren, Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand respectively, also came out with tweets, wishing Prasad a speedy recovery. The former Bihar CM, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, has been granted bail by the court on medical grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022