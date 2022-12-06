Biden administration working with Congress on 'deterrence' over Taiwan -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 02:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Monday that the U.S. administration is continuing to work with Congress on ways to "reinforce deterrence" against any changes to the status of Taiwan.
Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre did not detail specifics or lay out the administration's view on Taiwan legislation currently under consideration. China claims the self-ruled island as its own.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- China
- U.S.
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- Taiwan
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia share markets fret on China COVID outbreaks, Fed outlook
Cuba's president to visit China Nov 24-26
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, oil prices slide on China COVID outbreaks
China reports 27,095 new COVID cases for Nov 20 vs 24,435 a day earlier
As the property market continues to slump in China, are property investors turning to India?