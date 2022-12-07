Left Menu

MCD polls: Early trends show BJP leading AAP, Cong far behind

The Congress was ahead on just three seats, according to trends at 8.57 am.The counting of votes polled in the elections began 8 am Wednesday amid tight security.The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines.

The BJP is leading in 66 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party in 30, according to early trends as the counting of votes polled in the Delhi municipal corporation elections began on Wednesday morning. The Congress was ahead on just three seats, according to trends at 8.57 am.

The counting of votes polled in the elections began 8 am Wednesday amid tight security.

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

Authorities here on Tuesday had said they were all geared up for the counting, with 42 centres being set up for the exercise.

The results of this election, largely touted as a three-cornered contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress, may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls, as the Congress seeks to regain lost turf.

Most exit polls have, however, predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

