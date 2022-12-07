Left Menu

Putin says Russia will defend its interests with all available means

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 19:41 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would fight to defend its interests using all available means.

Putin was speaking at a televised session of his Human Rights Council where he complained that the West treated Russia as a second-class country with no right to exist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

