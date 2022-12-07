Putin says Russia will defend its interests with all available means
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would fight to defend its interests using all available means.
Putin was speaking at a televised session of his Human Rights Council where he complained that the West treated Russia as a second-class country with no right to exist.
