BJP rebel leading over party nominee in Vaghodia

Independent candidate and BJP rebel Dharmendrasinh Vaghela was on Thursday leading over the party's nominee Ashvin Patel in Vaghodia assembly constituency.

Congress candidate Satyajitsinh Gaekwad was at the third spot after seven rounds, followed by six-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav.

In 2017, Madhubhai, Shrivastav is called in the constituency, defeated Vaghela - known as Bapu - by a margin of 10,315 votes.

Congress then did not field a candidate and Instead gave the seat to Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) who whom it had an alliance. Vaghodia, situated on the outskirts of Vadodara is an industrial belt and is a semi urban area. About 8 booths of the urban areas of the constituency form part of the Vadodara municipal corporation but are in Vaghodia assembly constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)