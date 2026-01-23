Left Menu

Strategic Security Overhaul in Kashmir: Enhancing Joint Operations

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma chaired a strategic security review meeting in Kashmir, focusing on improving coordination among security agencies. The meeting emphasized joint operations, intelligence sharing, and establishing Joint Control Centres to optimize operational effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma chaired an inter-agency core group security review meeting in Kashmir, aiming to enhance joint operations and strengthen coordination among security agencies, the Army stated on Friday.

According to a post on X by the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Sharma led the Core Group Security Review meeting in Srinagar, which included senior officials from the Army, police, CRPF, and other agencies.

The Thursday meeting focused on bolstering inter-agency intelligence sharing and discussed the establishment of Joint Control Centres for improved operational effectiveness in the region, as noted by the Chinar Corps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

