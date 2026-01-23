Left Menu

Harmony Amid Tensions: Basant Panchami Celebrations at Disputed Madhya Pradesh Site

The Basant Panchami puja commenced at the contentious Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque site in Madhya Pradesh. Amid tight security, both Hindu and Muslim prayer timings were regulated to avoid conflict. Devotees gathered for Akhand Puja, with separate arrangements for Muslim prayers. Tensions were monitored to ensure peace at the historic site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The early morning light saw the commencement of Basant Panchami puja at the 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque, located in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. Under extensive security measures, the gathering of devoted worshippers marked a peaceful start to the festival, held at this historically disputed location.

Authorities ensured the seamless execution of religious duties for both Hindu and Muslim communities by adhering to the Supreme Court's time-sharing directive—Hindus from sunrise to sunset, and Muslims between 1 pm and 3 pm. The efforts aimed to prevent communal tensions as large security forces patrolled the area.

As saffron flags adorned the site, the Bhoj Utsav Samiti initiated a continuous sequence of prayers, strengthening the cultural significance of the occasion. Social media and surveillance measures maintained order, commemorating the day's spiritual essence amidst an intricate backdrop of socio-religious dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

