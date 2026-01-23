Harmony Amid Tensions: Basant Panchami Celebrations at Disputed Madhya Pradesh Site
The Basant Panchami puja commenced at the contentious Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque site in Madhya Pradesh. Amid tight security, both Hindu and Muslim prayer timings were regulated to avoid conflict. Devotees gathered for Akhand Puja, with separate arrangements for Muslim prayers. Tensions were monitored to ensure peace at the historic site.
- Country:
- India
The early morning light saw the commencement of Basant Panchami puja at the 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque, located in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. Under extensive security measures, the gathering of devoted worshippers marked a peaceful start to the festival, held at this historically disputed location.
Authorities ensured the seamless execution of religious duties for both Hindu and Muslim communities by adhering to the Supreme Court's time-sharing directive—Hindus from sunrise to sunset, and Muslims between 1 pm and 3 pm. The efforts aimed to prevent communal tensions as large security forces patrolled the area.
As saffron flags adorned the site, the Bhoj Utsav Samiti initiated a continuous sequence of prayers, strengthening the cultural significance of the occasion. Social media and surveillance measures maintained order, commemorating the day's spiritual essence amidst an intricate backdrop of socio-religious dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Comments on Supreme Court's Reaction to Fed Governor Bid
Supreme Court Mediates in Bhojshala Dispute to Prevent Communal Tension
Harmony in Tradition: Supreme Court's Balanced Verdict on Bhojshala Dispute
Extended Timeline Looms for West Bengal SIR Exercise Amidst Supreme Court Directives
Trump's Unprecedented Fed Challenge: Independence Under Fire at Supreme Court