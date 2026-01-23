Malaysia Lifts Block on Grok Following Safety Enhancements

Malaysia has restored access to the social media platform Grok after the company, X, implemented vital safety measures to protect users. The decision came following actions by the communications regulator on Friday.

Earlier this month, Malaysia temporarily blocked access to the platform, responding to a worldwide uproar regarding a chatbot feature that permitted users to create and share inappropriate, sexualised images of individuals.

The newly implemented safety features address these concerns, enabling users to engage with the platform without the risk of misuse. With these changes, Malaysia is focused on maintaining digital safety and protecting its citizens from potential exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)