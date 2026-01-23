Left Menu

Malaysia Lifts Block on Grok Following Safety Enhancements

Malaysia has reinstated access to Grok after the platform introduced additional safety measures. The temporary block was due to global concerns over a feature allowing the creation of sexualised images. Following these changes, the communications regulator announced the restored access, aiming to safeguard users from misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:54 IST
Malaysia Lifts Block on Grok Following Safety Enhancements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia has restored access to the social media platform Grok after the company, X, implemented vital safety measures to protect users. The decision came following actions by the communications regulator on Friday.

Earlier this month, Malaysia temporarily blocked access to the platform, responding to a worldwide uproar regarding a chatbot feature that permitted users to create and share inappropriate, sexualised images of individuals.

The newly implemented safety features address these concerns, enabling users to engage with the platform without the risk of misuse. With these changes, Malaysia is focused on maintaining digital safety and protecting its citizens from potential exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Lives in Balrampur

Tragic Collision: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Lives in Balrampur

 India
2
Duroflex Eyes Northern Markets with Innovative Expansion Strategy

Duroflex Eyes Northern Markets with Innovative Expansion Strategy

 India
3
Redefining Legal Success: The Rise of PS Law in India's Legal Landscape

Redefining Legal Success: The Rise of PS Law in India's Legal Landscape

 United States
4
BJP's win in Thiruvananthapuram a victory of firm determination to liberate Kerala from corrupt rule of LDF, UDF: PM Modi.

BJP's win in Thiruvananthapuram a victory of firm determination to liberate ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

Generative AI is changing curriculum development inside higher education institutions

Generative AI in art reinforces inequality rather than creativity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026