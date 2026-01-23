Modi Mobilizes Against DMK: A Call for Change in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the charge against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, urging voters to consider a change in leadership as part of the upcoming assembly elections. Labeling the current administration as 'corrupt', Modi's remarks marked the beginning of the NDA's campaign efforts in the southern state.

Modi announced his plans to join NDA leaders at a rally in Madhuranthakam later in the day, signaling strong support for the AIADMK-led coalition. On social media platform X, he declared Tamil Nadu's alignment with NDA, forecasting a political shift.

The NDA is counting on its record of governance and dedication to regional interests to attract voters, with major representatives like AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami set to participate in the rally, underscoring the alliance's unified front.

