Left Menu

Kashmir's Winter Wonderland: Snowfall Sparks Travel Chaos

Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, the first for Srinagar city this season, which led to the closure of key highways and cancellation of over 20 flights. The heavy snow affected travel and power supply across the region, with authorities scrambling to clear roads and restore electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:53 IST
Kashmir's Winter Wonderland: Snowfall Sparks Travel Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir was transformed into a frosty spectacle as fresh snowfall blanketed the region, marking Srinagar city's first taste of winter this season. The unexpected weather forced the closure of the vital Srinagar-Jammu national highway and led to the cancellation of over 20 flights.

While the plains saw light to moderate snowfall, the higher reaches were pounded with heavier droves, with the alpine resort of Gulmarg receiving over two feet. Meanwhile, cities such as Sonamarg recorded significant accumulations, disrupting travel and daily life.

The Met Office forecast continued adverse weather conditions, warning of possible heavy rain and winds. As transport links ground to a halt, local authorities mobilized resources to clear snow from roads and restore power amidst widespread outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Valley Struggles to Regain Power After Storm Mayhem

Valley Struggles to Regain Power After Storm Mayhem

 India
2
Nordic Pension Funds Reassess U.S. Asset Risks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Nordic Pension Funds Reassess U.S. Asset Risks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
GD Goenka University Celebrates 11th Convocation with Dignitaries and Achievements

GD Goenka University Celebrates 11th Convocation with Dignitaries and Achiev...

 Global
4
Coco Gauff Advances Fiercely to Australian Open Fourth Round

Coco Gauff Advances Fiercely to Australian Open Fourth Round

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

Generative AI is changing curriculum development inside higher education institutions

Generative AI in art reinforces inequality rather than creativity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026