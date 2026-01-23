Kashmir's Winter Wonderland: Snowfall Sparks Travel Chaos

Kashmir was transformed into a frosty spectacle as fresh snowfall blanketed the region, marking Srinagar city's first taste of winter this season. The unexpected weather forced the closure of the vital Srinagar-Jammu national highway and led to the cancellation of over 20 flights.

While the plains saw light to moderate snowfall, the higher reaches were pounded with heavier droves, with the alpine resort of Gulmarg receiving over two feet. Meanwhile, cities such as Sonamarg recorded significant accumulations, disrupting travel and daily life.

The Met Office forecast continued adverse weather conditions, warning of possible heavy rain and winds. As transport links ground to a halt, local authorities mobilized resources to clear snow from roads and restore power amidst widespread outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)