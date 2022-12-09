PM Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 76th birthday.
Modi tweeted, ''Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life.''
