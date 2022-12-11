Left Menu

Country doesn't need shortcut politics, it needs sustainable development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country needed sustainable development and not shortcut politics, and accused some political parties of trying to destroy the countrys economy. Modi said the projects launched and inaugurated in Nagpur presented a holistic vision of development.He urged people to remain cautious against politicians indulging shortcut politics, looting taxpayers money and grabbing power through false promises.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 13:33 IST
Country doesn't need shortcut politics, it needs sustainable development: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country needed sustainable development and not ''shortcut politics'', and accused some political parties of trying to destroy the country's economy. He also said that earlier taxpayers' money used to get wasted in corruption and votebank politics.

Addressing a gathering after launching and inaugurating various projects worth Rs 75,000 crore here, Modi said the infrastructure development in the last eight years has been done with a human touch.

''A developed India can become a reality through united strength, progress and development of all states. When we have a narrow approach towards development, opportunities are also limited,'' he said.

''In the last eight years, we have changed the mindset and approach with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' (with everyone's efforts and trust), '' he said. Modi said the projects launched and inaugurated in Nagpur presented a holistic vision of development.

He urged people to remain cautious against politicians indulging shortcut politics, looting taxpayers' money and grabbing power through false promises. ''Country's development cannot take place through shortcut politics,'' he said. ''Some political parties are trying to destroy the country's economy and people should expose such politicians and parties. My appeal to all political leaders is to focus on sustainable development instead of shortcut politics. You can win elections with sustainable development,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022