Shah says no one can capture one inch of land till Modi govt in power, hits out at RGF funding

No one can capture one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as the opposition demanded a discussion on clashes between Indian and Chinese forces along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Shah also said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundations FCRA Foreign Contribution Regulation Act cancellation.The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation RGF, he alleged, had got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 12:43 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
No one can capture one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as the opposition demanded a discussion on clashes between Indian and Chinese forces along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Shah also said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA [Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act] cancellation.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), he alleged, had got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy. Its registration was cancelled as this was not according to FCRA rules, he said.

''India's permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China,'' Shah said.

He applauded Indian soldiers for their valour. ''I want to say it clearly... till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land,'' Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

