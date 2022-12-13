Mah: NCP calls for Pune bandh against Governor's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari continues to face stiff backlash for his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as various Maratha groups and opposition parties observed a shutdown in Pune on Tuesday. Multiple shops pulled down their shutters across various markets in the city as they observed the bandh.

"It's an insult to Maharashtra. All parties, except BJP, have supported the shutdown," said NCP's Pune president, Prashant Jagtap. The development came after the Maharashtra Governor said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an "old icon" while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on November 19.

"If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari," said Koshyari. The statement sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organisations and opposition leaders alike.

On December 6, the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced a massive protest march in Mumbai on December 17 against the Eknath Shinde government for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and demanding Koshiyari's removal. Addressing a press conference then, Uddhav Thackeray said, "On this 17th Dec, we will hold a 'Morcha' from Jijamata Udyan to Azad Maidan in Mumbai against the current state government, and demand removal of Maharashtra Governor, I appeal to all those who love Maharashtra to come together against those who have insulted the state." (ANI)

