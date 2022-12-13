MP: Woman cop saves elderly man's life after he faints on road in Gwalior

A woman police personnel saved the life of a senior citizen by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him after he fainted on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. A video of the incident, which took place on Monday morning, surfaced on social media, prompting state Home Minister Narottam Mishra to speak to the woman sub-inspector and gave her a word of appreciation and encouragement.

Talking about the incident, sub-inspector Sonam Parashar said, ''I was on duty at Gole Ka Mandir square, when a man informed me that a senior citizen had fainted on the road. I rushed to the spot and performed CPR on the elderly man, as I thought he had suffered a cardiac arrest.'' The man, who was later identified as retired power company employee Anil Upadhyay, responded to the CPR, she said.

Upadhyay was rushed to a hospital for treatment, she said.

Meanwhile, Upadhyay's son Dr Amit Upadhyay thanked Parashar for her timely intervention that saved his father's life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)