Congress to mark 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra with concert in Jaipur

To mark 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will organise a concert in Jaipur on Friday with a live performance from singer Sunidhi Chauhan, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.

The 'Bharat Jodo Concert' will be attended by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, who will also address a press conference in Dausa at 1 pm on the day.

''The (Bharat Jodo) Yatra will complete 100 days on December 16 and it will be a milestone,'' Ramesh said at a press conference here.

He added that a huge public meeting would be held in Alwar on December 19.

Ramesh, however, refused to comment on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. He said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was going to offer a statement on the clash in Parliament and it was not appropriate to comment.

Nearly 30 Dalit activists associated with different organisations would meet Gandhi on Tuesday. On Monday, he met women representatives from different organisations, Ramesh said.

Former Union minister Namonarain Meena said the yatra had received overwhelming response and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lies had been exposed. The Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the feedback received during the yatra would be communicated to the government.

Ramesh also praised the taste of guavas cultivated in Sawai Madhopur and said he was surprised to find that the district was a leader in guava cultivation. He added that guava processing units should be promoted in the area. Earlier in the day, the yatra resumed its journey from Jeenapur before pausing for its morning break at Soorwal bypass. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

