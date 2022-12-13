Left Menu

Russia says reports about Modi refusing Putin meeting are 'misunderstanding' - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said reports about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly refusing a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are a "misunderstanding", the Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News reported last week that a decision to cancel a summit between the two leaders was taken after veiled threats by Putin to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

An Indian government source told Reuters that the decision not to hold a summit was taken much earlier and that the nuclear angle was not a factor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

