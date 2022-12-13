Left Menu

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-France says Iran diplomat was summoned over country's attitude

France's foreign minister said on Tuesday Iran's charge d'affaires had previously been summoned over the country's role in Ukraine, crackdowns on protesters at home and the treatment of seven French nationals, currently in custody.

