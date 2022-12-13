CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-France says Iran diplomat was summoned over country's attitude
France's foreign minister said on Tuesday Iran's charge d'affaires had previously been summoned over the country's role in Ukraine, crackdowns on protesters at home and the treatment of seven French nationals, currently in custody.
