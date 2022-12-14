BJP president Nadda to visit Karnataka, Telangana

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:33 IST
BJP president J P Nadda will be on a day-long tour of Karnataka and Telangana on Thursday as the party turns its focus on southern states with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources said Nadda will chair oganisational meetings in Karnataka, where assembly polls are expected in the first half of the next year, and address a public meeting at Karimnagar in Telangana, a state high on the BJP's political agenda.

The BJP has emerged as a main challenger to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the rechristened version of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

In Karnataka, the BJP is in power with the main opposition Congress running a campaign to reclaim the state.

