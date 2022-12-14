Bulgaria's GERB fails to win approval for technocrat government

Bulgaria's parliament on Wednesday rejected a technocrat government proposed by the centre-right GERB party, deepening a prolonged political impasse in the Balkan country and bringing it closer to another snap election.

GERB's nominee for prime minister, Nikolay Gabrovski, a 51-year-old, non-partisan neurosurgeon, failed to win the necessary support in a vote, gaining only 113 votes in the 240-seat parliament.

