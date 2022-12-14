Left Menu

Bulgaria's GERB fails to win approval for technocrat government

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's parliament on Wednesday rejected a technocrat government proposed by the centre-right GERB party, deepening a prolonged political impasse in the Balkan country and bringing it closer to another snap election.

GERB's nominee for prime minister, Nikolay Gabrovski, a 51-year-old, non-partisan neurosurgeon, failed to win the necessary support in a vote, gaining only 113 votes in the 240-seat parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

