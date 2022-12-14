Left Menu

Polish PM calls on lawmakers to back new judicial reforms

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:02 IST
Polish PM calls on lawmakers to back new judicial reforms
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
Poland's prime minister on Wednesday urged lawmakers from across the political spectrum to support amendments to laws on the judiciary in order to unblock European Union funds, something he said would boost the zloty currency and curb inflation.

"There is no time today to continue the tug-of-war and that is why I have appealed to the opposition parties to bring this process to an end as soon as possible," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

