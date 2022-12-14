Hooch tragedy in Bihar raised during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha

A BJP member on Wednesday raised the issue of the Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha, demanding the immediate suspension of the superintendent of police of Saran.

Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day after consuming illicit liquor in Bihar.

About a dozen people have lost their lives in Tuesday's hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar, he claimed.

Several people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran on Tuesday night. While police have put the toll at six, BJP leaders have alleged that it is much higher. Targeting the Bihar government over the issue during the Zero Hour, the BJP's MP from Saran Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, ''We have seen tourism in India and the world but not death tourism, which began in my area yesterday (Tuesday).'' ''I have been only counting the number of people dying,'' he added.

Midhun Reddy, who was in the Chair, intervened and sought to know from him what his demand was.

Rudy said, ''What to demand? There is an atmosphere of death in Bihar.'' The Saran MP raised questions on the Bihar government's policies, saying there is prohibition on liquor in Gujarat as well but nobody dies there of spurious liquor consumption there.

''It is because the government's policy (in Gujarat) is all right,'' he added.

Another BJP MP, Ravi Kishan Shukla, raised the issue of the death of young actors in gyms.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the BJP's Gorakhpur MP expressed concern over such incidents and demanded that the Union Health Ministry set up a committee to look into the matter.

''It's an important subject. Many of my friends died while exercising in gyms at a young age. I want the health ministry to set up a probe committee to ascertain why such deaths are happening,'' Shukla, who is also an actor, said.

The committee should find out what kind of protein supplements gym trainers recommend and if such protein supplements are legal, he added.

