Left Menu

King Charles visits UK parliament to remember late Queen Elizabeth

He also saw the unveiling of a gift from lawmakers to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, which was celebrated earlier this year before her death. The gift was a pair of bronze lamps featuring the heraldic beasts of the United Kingdom, which Charles switched on to cheers and applause from lawmakers and onlookers.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:26 IST
King Charles visits UK parliament to remember late Queen Elizabeth

King Charles took part in a visit of remembrance and thanksgiving at Britain's parliament on Wednesday to honour his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died in September. As part of the trip, Charles met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, as well as the speakers of both the House of Commons and House of Lords.

Charles unveiled a plaque commemorating the Lying-In-State of the late queen in Westminster Hall, where some 250,000 people filed past her coffin - many waiting for hours through the night in a miles-long queue to pay their respects. He also saw the unveiling of a gift from lawmakers to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, which was celebrated earlier this year before her death.

The gift was a pair of bronze lamps featuring the heraldic beasts of the United Kingdom, which Charles switched on to cheers and applause from lawmakers and onlookers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022