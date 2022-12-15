Left Menu

Bengal fights for humanity, unity and integrity: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that the state always fights for humanity, unity and integrity and does not bow down to anyone on these issues. Speaking at the inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival KIFF at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, Banerjee said Bengal has a long history of struggle.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:35 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that the state always fights for humanity, unity and integrity and does not bow down to anyone on these issues. Speaking at the inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, Banerjee said Bengal has a long history of struggle. “Bengal has been fighting for unity, humanity, diversity and integrity. This struggle will go on,” she said.

''Our state does not bow down to anybody, nor does it beg,'' the CM added.

Incidentally, the West Bengal government has repeatedly urged the Centre to release funds to clear dues for GST as well the MNGREA.

Banerjee had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few times to discuss the issue.

During her speech, the chief minister demanded that superstar Amitabh Bachchan be honoured with the Bharat Ratna for his immense contribution to Indian and world cinema.

