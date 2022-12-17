Shah begins two-day visit to Meghalaya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday began his two-day visit to Meghalaya, where he is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the North East Council (NEC).

Shah arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati, where he was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He then left for Shillong by road to attend the event on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and lawmakers from the Northeast are also scheduled to take part in it.

''Honoured to have received Adarniya Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Hon HM's presence is always inspiring and an encouragement for us to work with renewed vigour for holistic growth of Assam and the North East,'' Sarma tweeted.

