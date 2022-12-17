Left Menu

Shah begins two-day visit to Meghalaya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday began his two-day visit to Meghalaya, where he is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the North East Council NEC.Shah arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International LGBI Airport in Guwahati, where he was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.He then left for Shillong by road to attend the event on Sunday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-12-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 18:55 IST
Shah begins two-day visit to Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday began his two-day visit to Meghalaya, where he is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the North East Council (NEC).

Shah arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati, where he was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He then left for Shillong by road to attend the event on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and lawmakers from the Northeast are also scheduled to take part in it.

''Honoured to have received Adarniya Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Hon HM's presence is always inspiring and an encouragement for us to work with renewed vigour for holistic growth of Assam and the North East,'' Sarma tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022