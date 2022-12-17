BJP's Chandigarh unit holds protest against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on PM Modi

BJP's Chandigarh unit held a protest on Saturday against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leaders and workers took out a march and burnt Bhutto's effigy.

The protest march was led by Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood. The protesters gathered at the party office in Sector 33 and marched towards the Labour Chowk, raising slogans against Bilawal and Pakistan.

Sood slammed Pakistan, saying it has been sheltering terror outfits and encouraging terrorism.

Sood said every Indian is proud of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said under Modi's leadership, India is making progress and is the world's fastest growing economy, he said.

He also under PM Modi's leadership, India has been recognised as a strong nation on the world stage. The protest was part of BJP's nationwide protests against Bhutto's ''uncivilized and distasteful'' personal attack on PM Modi as the party sought to rally support over the issue.

Bhutto made the comments following India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

