PM Modi congratulates Leo Varadkar on 2nd term as head of Ireland govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Leo Varadkar on his reelection as the head of the Irish government and said he highly valued shared constitutional values and multi-faceted cooperation with the country.

Varadkar returned for a second term as Ireland's prime minister on Saturday as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country's centrist coalition government.

Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations Leo Varadkar on assuming office as Taoiseach for the second time. Highly value our historical ties, shared constitutional values & multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland. Look forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies.'' PTI KR AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)