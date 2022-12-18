Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maha winter session: opposition leader Ajit Pawar

Subsequently, Shinde took oath as the chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 18:05 IST
Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maha winter session: opposition leader Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra chief minister and MLC Uddhav Thackeray will attend the winter session of the state legislature beginning here on Monday, opposition leader Ajit Pawar said.

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, had not attended the monsoon session of the state legislature held in Mumbai.

"Uddhav Thackeray will be present for the winter session (of the Maharashtra legislature)," Pawar said while responding to a query from reporters. Interestingly, after announcing his decision to quit as the chief minister in June this year, Thackeray said he would also resign as a member of the Upper House of the state legislature. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray collapsed following a rebellion led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and several MLAs against the party leadership. Subsequently, Shinde took oath as the chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022