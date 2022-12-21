Left Menu

We don't divide people in Bengal, believe in uniting them: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:40 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Urging people of all communities to take part in Christmas celebrations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said West Bengal is a state where people are not divided on the basis of their religious identity.

Inaugurating the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Park Street here, she also said Bengal should be a place where people follow different religions, but come together to celebrate during various festivals.

''In Bengal, we don't divide people, but unite them. Like every year, Christmas will be celebrated throughout the state; from Jhargram to Bandel...in each and every district," Banerjee said.

''Let's make Bengal a place where people follow different religions, but celebrate their festivals together,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

