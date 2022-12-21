Mexico says it will uphold ties with Peru despite diplomatic spat

(Updates with additional information, context) MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) -

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would uphold diplomatic ties with Peru, a day after Lima announced that it was expelling the Mexican ambassador due his country's interference in Peru's domestic affairs. Lopez Obrador has repeatedly backed ousted Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo, angering Peru's new government, and officials said Castillo's family had arrived in Mexico on Wednesday to receive political asylum.

A day after Peru declared Mexican Ambassador Pablo Monroy persona non grata, Lopez Obrador said Mexico would not break off relations. "We are not going to expel anybody," Lopez Obrador told reporters.

Lopez Obrador again criticized the new Peruvian government, calling its legitimacy into question, and again took aim at U.S. officials for meeting with Peru's new president. Earlier, a senior Mexican foreign ministry official, Martin Borrego, said he had welcomed Castillo's family to Mexico, where they would be granted political asylum.

In a picture shared by Borrego on Twitter, the official greeted Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes, son and daughter. The family had been staying at the Mexican embassy in Peru. Lopez Obrador has also said Mexico's "doors are open" to Castillo, who is currently serving 18 months of pre-trial detention under investigation for rebellion and conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)