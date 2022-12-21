Gujarat CM Patel meets President, VP, PM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These were Patel's first formal meetings with the top leadership after assuming the chief minister's post for his second tenure earlier this month.

He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Patel was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister for the second consecutive time on December 12 after the BJP won a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)