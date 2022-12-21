Left Menu

Gujarat CM Patel meets President, VP, PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 20:35 IST
Gujarat CM Patel meets President, VP, PM
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These were Patel's first formal meetings with the top leadership after assuming the chief minister's post for his second tenure earlier this month.

He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Patel was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister for the second consecutive time on December 12 after the BJP won a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022