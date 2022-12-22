Biden, Zelenskiy express solidarity in White House meeting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 00:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of U.S. support amid Russia's continued onslaught on Ukraine.
"Thank you first of all," Zelenskiy told the U.S. president. "It's a great honor to be here."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Ukraine
- Joe Biden
- Ukrainian
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belarus moves soldiers and gear amid Ukrainian fears of attack
Pope compares Ukrainian suffering to WWII Nazi death operation
Suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian missions came from Germany - Kyiv
World News Roundup: Russian forces killed hundreds of civilians early in Ukraine war, UN report says; Pope compares Ukrainian suffering to WWII Nazi death operation and more
Kyiv mayor brushes off Zelenskiy's criticism as 'politics'