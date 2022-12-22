Biden, Zelenskiy express solidarity in White House meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of U.S. support amid Russia's continued onslaught on Ukraine.

"Thank you first of all," Zelenskiy told the U.S. president. "It's a great honor to be here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)