Biden says Putin has no intention of ending 'cruel war'

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 03:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 03:35 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a White House news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of ending "this cruel war."

With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy standing at his side, Biden announced a new $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that will include a Patriot air defense battery.

Biden said it would take some time to train Ukrainian troops to use the Patriot system against Russian attacks.

