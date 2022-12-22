Govt should safeguard homebuyers' interests in Noida, Gr Noida: BJP's Mahesh Sharma in Parliament

Noting the delay in the delivery of flats to several people at Noida and Greater Noida, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma has said in Parliament that the Centre should take appropriate action to safeguard the interests of homebuyers.

The Lok Sabha MP from Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, adjoining Delhi, raised the matter with Speaker Om Birla during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on Wednesday.

''Crores of people in Noida and Greater Noida in my constituency Gautam Buddh Nagar, who dreamt of having their own homes, have got trapped in builder-buyer problems,'' Sharma said, raising the issue during the hearing of ''matters of urgent public importance''.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the situation is such that middle-class families have invested their entire life's earnings and 25 per cent of the builders concerned have either been jailed or on the verge of being jailed, but the problems of the the homebuyers remain unresolved.

''They (homebuyers) are repaying loans to banks and also paying the rent of their rented accommodations. They are not getting the possession (of homes). The government has constituted the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) but still, their problems remain unresolved,'' Sharma said.

''A lot of families are affected by this. The government must take some action for this and do something to safeguard homebuyers and their interests. I want to put this issue for the government's consideration through you (speaker),'' he added.

