Putin says Russia wants end to war, all conflicts end with diplomacy

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine, and all armed conflicts end with diplomatic negotiations.

"Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war. We are striving for this and will continue to strive," Putin told reporters. "We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course."

