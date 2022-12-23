Left Menu

CMs of Sikkim, Bengal condole death of 16 Army personnel in road accident

My deepest condolence to the bereaved families in this hour of grief, Tamang tweeted.Similarly, I pray for the speedy recovery of 4 wounded personnel who are currently receiving medical treatment, he added.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled the death of the soldiers, and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:37 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday expressed deep grief over the death of 16 Indian Army personnel in a road accident at Zema in the state's northern part. Four injured soldiers have been air evacuated, the Army said in a statement.

“It is very unfortunate that 16 of our bravehearts lost their lives in a tragic accident at Zema. My deepest condolence to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” Tamang tweeted.

“Similarly, I pray for the speedy recovery of 4 wounded personnel who are currently receiving medical treatment,” he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled the death of the soldiers, and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. ''I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate road accident in North Sikkim, claiming the lives of 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “May God give them strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured,'' Banerjee said in a tweet. Sixteen Indian Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn, the Army statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

