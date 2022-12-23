France's Macron: Kurds of France became target of "heinous attack"
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 22:31 IST
France's Kurds have become the target of a "heinous" attack on Friday, President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet after a gunman earlier had killed three people at a Kurdish community centre in central Paris.
"The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. Our thoughts are with the victims, the people who are struggling to live, their families and loved ones", Macron said in a tweet.
