France's Macron: Kurds of France became target of "heinous attack"

France's Kurds have become the target of a "heinous" attack on Friday, President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet after a gunman earlier had killed three people at a Kurdish community centre in central Paris.

"The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. Our thoughts are with the victims, the people who are struggling to live, their families and loved ones", Macron said in a tweet.

