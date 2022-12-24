Young generation is striving to make India superpower: Om Birla
The new generation of the country is striving hard and contributing with their intellectual abilities to make the nation a superpower, he said.Leadership qualities are needed in every field and not just in politics, Birla said, adding that continuous effort is required to develop these qualities.Good leadership leads to good governance.
The youth of the country are working very hard to make India a ''superpower'', Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said here on Saturday. India is the ''mother of democracy'', he said, speaking after inaugurating a new building at the MIT School of Design.
''The transformations that have taken place so far in the world have been carried out by the youth. The new generation of the country is striving hard and contributing with their intellectual abilities to make the nation a superpower,'' he said.
Leadership qualities are needed in every field and not just in politics, Birla said, adding that continuous effort is required to develop these qualities.
''Good leadership leads to good governance. The country has got capable leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership, India will become a developed nation,'' he added.
Birla also said that India had democracy even before it became independent. ''Decisions were taken collectively in our villages even in the past. Our country is the mother of democracy,'' he stated.
