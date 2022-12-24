Left Menu

BJP will win 40-45 seats in 60-member Tripura assembly in 2023 polls: Deb
Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday asserted that the ruling BJP will win 40-45 seats of the 60-member assembly in the state polls due early next year.

In the 2018 elections, the saffron party secured 36 seats and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) bagged eight assembly constituencies.

"If the political equation remains the same, the BJP will win 40-45 seats in Tripura because the party has worked a lot for all-round development,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said in a press conference here.

Under ''no circumstance, the saffron camp's tally will be less'' than 36 seats, he said, adding, the people have realised that ''only the BJP can turnaround the state's socio-economic condition''.

Announcing that he will commence the election campaign on December 26, the former chief minister said the party will contest the crucial election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The 2018 polls were important for liberating the state from the CPI(M)'s misrule,'' he alleged.

To a query whether he will contest the 2023 election if the BJP's central leadership gives him a ticket, Deb said, "I was asked to resign as the chief minister and I did. I was made a Rajya Sabha member and got a big platform to raise my voice for the interest of people. In BJP, everyone follows the party's decision.'' Deb also thanked the prime minister for allowing him to raise some important issues in the last session of the Rajya Sabha. "In the 13 working days, I was able to raise various Tripura-related issues such as Feni bridge and border haats in the Rajya Sabha. The credit must go to the prime minister. The Centre is focusing on growth and welfare of the northeast region,'' he added.

